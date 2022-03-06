Mukul Arya, India's Representative At Ramallah, Passes Away; EAM Expresses Condolences

Mukul Arya, India's representative at Ramallah in Palestine, passed away on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. The EAM said that he was deeply shocked by the passing away of the bright and talented officer.

''Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,'' he said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in Palestine also expressed shock and sadness over the passing away of Arya. "We are making official contacts with the Indian Foreign Ministry to complete arrangements for transporting the body of the deceased ambassador to his country," it said.

It added that "President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh have issued immediate instructions to all security, police and public authorities, in addition to the Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine, to immediately move to the residence of the Indian ambassador in Ramallah; To find out more about the death."

Mukul Arya was a career Diplomat at the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. He has served at the Ministry in Delhi, in addition to serving at the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in Paris and at the Embassies of India in Kabul and Moscow.

He was raised and educated in the national capital Delhi. He studied Economics at Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 2008.