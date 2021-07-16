Mukul Rohatgi Backs Scrapping Of Sedition Law; Says It's Misused To Stifle Free Dissent

Lending his support to scrapping the sedition law, former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi on Friday said that the law is ‘completely archaic’. Speaking against the law, the ex-Attorney General said that the sedition law was being misused by various governments. The remarks came after the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Centre on a plea challenging the validity of the sedition law.

Mukul Rohatgi said, “There's absolutely no need to keep this law, it's completely archaic. In the last 15 years, I've noticed that this law is being used by various governments who stifled free dissent. The real idea is that State Police is trigger-happy.”

The ex-Attorney General’s remarks gain importance as it comes at a time the Supreme Court is hearing a case regarding its validity. Earlier this week, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had also spoken against the law, saying that the was introduced by the British to suppress India's independence movement. The Congress leader agreed to the Apex Court’s observation that the law was being largely misused. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Prakash Karat had also welcomed the Supreme Court’s observation that called it a 'colonial law'.

What is Sedition Law?

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with the offences of Sedition. The law states: "Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in India, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which a fine may be added; or, with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which a fine may be added; or, with fine."

CJI: 'Is sedition law still necessary?'

The SC-bench comprising of Chief Justice N V Ramana, A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy on July 15 were hearing a plea filed by Major-General SG Vombatkere (Retd) when they made the remarks against the law. The plea had challenged the Constitutional validity of the sedition law on the ground that it causes a "chilling effect" on speech and was being used as an unreasonable restriction on free expression, a fundamental right.

In response to the plea, Chief Justice NV Ramanna questioned whether the 'colonial law of sedition' was necessary after 75 years of Independence. The Court went on to ask why the Centre hadn’t already looked into scrapping the law. "The alarming numbers of misuse of the provisions can be compared to a carpenter using the saw to cut not a tree but the entire forest. Our concern is misuse of law and no accountability of executive agencies. The government is taking out many laws, I don't know why they are not looking into this," the court asked.

IMAGE: ANI