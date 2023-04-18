Mukul Roy's Son Claims His Father 'untraceable' Since Monday Evening, 'He Went To Delhi'

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MLA Mukul Roy is 'missing' since Monday evening, claimed his family members. While reacting on the same, the former railway minister's son Subhragshu Roy asserted that his father is 'untraceable' and 'missing' since the late evening of April 17.

"Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable," TMC leader and Roy's son Subhragshu said. According to his close aides, he had a flight to Delhi from Kolkata on Monday evening. "As of now, we know that he was scheduled to land at Delhi Airport at around 9 PM. But he is not traceable," reported PTI, quoting his close aide.

Mukul Roy's son has claimed that his father was flying to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on an Indigo flight (GE-898). Meanwhile, the flight was expected to land at 9:55 pm in Delhi but the TMC MLA could not be traced by his family members, sources claimed.

The incident has come to light reportedly after an argument took place between Mukul Roy and his son Subhargshu on Sunday. Mukul Roy is also suffering from health ailments following his wife Krishna Roy's demise. He was also hospitalised earlier this year. A complaint has been lodged with the airport officials but no official confirmation of any complaint has been released.

Mukul Roy's political history

The 69-year-old politician has been associated with the TMC as its founding member. During the second UPA government in the Centre, he served as the Union Minister of Railways and also held the office of Minister of State in the Shipping Ministry. In 2017, he joined the BJP in West Bengal following differences in TMC senior leadership.

He was elevated as the National Vice President of BJP and campaigned exclusively for the party in a bid to make Bengal a saffron bastion after the 2021 assembly polls. He fought the assembly polls on a BJP ticket from the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the Nadia district and emerged victorious. However, he later returned to TMC as the BJP failed to form the government in the state.