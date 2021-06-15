Mulakkal Rape Case: Justice Saldanha Says,' Charges Of Misconduct Against Sr Lucy 'absurd'

After the Apostolica Signatura - the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church in the Vatican - turned down Sister Lucy's appeal against her congregation's decision to strip her of sisterhood after her protest against rape-accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal, she was dismissed from the church with finality. While all the big shots- be it politicians or members of the judicial fraternity, remain mum on the matter, Retired High Court Judge Michael Francis Saldanha in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Tuesday said that the entire story spun by the congregation 'stinks'.

'Charges levelled against her ridiculous: Justice Saldanha

In the exclusive conversation, Justice Saldanha asserted that the charges of 'misconduct' are serious in nature and have a certain degree of 'gravity' but those levelled against Sister Lucy are 'ridiculous'. Listing down some of the charges, like getting a driving license or a car loan without taking permission from the congregation, he said "Even if they are true, they cannot be construed as misconduct'.

Moving to forward to explain things the way he sees it at present, he affirmed that prima facie the case is that the nun has taken a strong stand against a very powerful member of the church, who is facing a criminal charge which the congregation with all it's might have tried to suppress. Pointing out that the case is subjudice, and the charges, as well as the threats of dismissing her from the church, are just to pressurize her into taking back her stand

He went on to say that no court in the country would have upheld charges like the one imposed against Sister Lucy. "Had this came up to me, I would not only have thrown it out but I would have also taken action against people who are trying to dormant her," he said while pointing out that she is entitled to a fair representation. "You can't bully her and say you will throw her out of the Church, he added and further asked, "She is a nun, where will she go if you throw her out of the convent. Will she go to the footpath?"

'I will approach the court', says Sister Lucy Kalapura on the Vatican turning down her plea

On Monday, Sister Lucy while talking to the Republic TV said that she is getting stronger and stronger day by day and revealed how the series of events took place. "A few days ago I got an envelope from the Post-office, it was a rejection letter from the Vatican. On May 27 (2020) they had written the letter and I got the letter on June 11 (2021). So I don't know where was the letter for so long."

She further added, "In March 2020 it was my last chance to appeal in Supreme Tribunal then soon after that I got an advocate from the Vatican. All of a sudden the pandemic happened and everything was lost. Nothing happened for many months. But it is surprising that during that crucial period when all offices in Italy were under lockdown this particular letter was produced on date May 27, 2020. Therefore some malpractice is going on."

Having said that, Sister Lucy stated that even after her dismissal she will continue her fight and she has nothing to fear in her pursuit of the truth. She also hinted that she can move the High Court as the judiciary will not let human rights violations take place.

What is the Kerala nun rape case?

Franco Mulakkal, ex-bishop of Jalandhar diocese has been accused of raping and forcing unnatural sex on a nun multiple times between 2014 and 2016 at the Kuruvilangadu convent in Kottayam. As the complainant came forward, nuns of the congregation came out in support for the victim, demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan's intervention. After being arrested by the Kerala police, he was later released by the Kerala High Court on unconditional bail in October 2018 which was later extended. Another nun has now come forward alleging that Franco was sending her lewd messages and had called her in his room and misbehaved with her. The nun is the 14th witness in the rape case.

Kerala Police has filed a charge sheet against Franco Mulakkal under various sections ranging from Punishment for wrongful confinement, Sexual intercourse by a person in authority to Carnal Intercourse against the order of nature. Sources had said that if the charges against Franco Mulakkal are proven, he might get life imprisonment or imprisonment of not less than 10 years. Four nuns -sister Anupama along with sister Alfie, sister Josephine, sister Ancitta and sister Nina Rose who had protested against the rape accused, had alleged the church authorities' pressure to transfer them and splitting them up to dilute their protest. Meanwhile, the victim too has written about harassment from Mulakkal's aides to withdraw her case. Recently, the Supreme Court rejected Mulakkal's review plea stating that he would stand trial in the case.

(Credit-ANI)