Mulakkal Rape Case: Sister Lucy Says Vatican Upheld Dismissing Her In May'20, Informed Now

In a major development in the Kerala nun rape case, the Apostolica Signatura - the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church in the Vatican - turned down Sister Lucy's appeal against her congregation's decision to strip her of sisterhood after her protest against rape-accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Following the dismissal of Sister Lucy Kalapura's plea, she was dismissed from the Church with finality. She has earlier been dismissed and made to vacate the premises in August 2019 for seeking justice for the victim and participating in the September 2018 protest. Now, Sister Lucy Kalapura, talking exclusively to Republic TV's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy has expressed that injustice has been dealt to her and expressed that she will consult the Vatican's judgment and approach the court.

'I will approach the court', says Sister Lucy Kalapura on the Vatican turning down her plea

Sister Lucy while talking to the Republic TV said that she is getting stronger and stronger day by day and revealed how the series of events took place. "Last few days before I got an envelope from the Post-office, it was rejection letter from the Vatican. On May 27 (2020) they have written the letter and I got the letter on June 11 (2021). So I don't know where was the letter for so long."

Sister Lucy also said, in March 2020 it was my last chance to appeal in Supreme Tribunal then soon after that I got an advocate from the Vatican. All of a sudden the pandemic happened and everything was lost. Nothing happened for many months. But it is surprising that during that crucial period when all offices in Italy were under lockdown this particular letter was produced on date May 27, 2020. Therefore some malpractice is going on."

#LIVE | I've never given up in this fight; it is our right to fight for justice: Sister Lucy, nun who protested against Franco Mulakkal, after her appeal against dismissal from her congregation was rejected by the Vatican; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/06H3wQAZGu — Republic (@republic) June 14, 2021

Sister Lucy also added that she is not afraid, rather she called out the injustice perpetrated by the Bautista Congregation (Superiors of the Congregation) and the Vatican Supreme Tribunal members.

I will not give up on my fight, says Sister Lucy on Vatican's rejection

While Talking to Republic TV, Sister Lucy also stated that even after her dismissal she will continue her fight and she has nothing to fear in her pursuit of the truth. She also hinted that she can move the High Court as the judiciary will not let human rights violations take place. Sister Lucy also revealed that she was targeted after she joined the protest against Franco Mulakkal. She revealed that her colleagues stopped talking to her when she chose to fight for justice and eventually she was targeted.

#LIVE | I believe in the Constitution of India; There are rules for justice for us, I will not give it up: Sister Lucy to Republic on how she'll continue to fight for her cause after the Vatican rejects her appeal against dismissal; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/hRd90AJw7Q — Republic (@republic) June 14, 2021

#LIVE | Each day I was targeted over so many issues: Sister Lucy speaks to Republic; vows to keep battling, even as the Vatican rejects her appeal against dismissal, after she had taken on Franco Mulakkal in the Kerala nun rape case; Tune in here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/QST62BxHHF — Republic (@republic) June 14, 2021

What is the Kerala nun rape case?

Franco Mulakkal, ex-bishop of Jalandhar diocese, has been accused of raping and forcing unnatural sex on a nun multiple times between 2014 and 2016 at the Kuruvilangadu convent in Kottayam. As the complainant came forward, nuns of the congregation came out in support for the victim, demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan's intervention. After being arrested by the Kerala police, he was later released by the Kerala High Court on unconditional bail in October 2018 which was later extended. Another nun has now come forward alleging that Franco Mulakkal was allegedly sending her lewd messages and had called her in his room and misbehaved with her. The nun is the 14th witness in the rape case.

Kerala Police has filed a chargesheet against Franco Mulakkal under various sections ranging from Punishment for wrongful confinement, Sexual intercourse by a person in authority to Carnal Intercourse against the order of nature. Sources had said that if the charges against Franco Mulakkal are proven, he might get life imprisonment or imprisonment of not less than 10 years. Four nuns -sister Anupama along with sister Alfie, sister Josephine, sister Ancitta and sister Nina Rose who had protested against the rape accused, had alleged the church authorities' pressure to transfer them and splitting them up to dilute their protest. Meanwhile, the victim too has written about harassment from Mulakkal's aides to withdraw her case. Recently, the Supreme Court rejected Mulakkal's review plea stating that he would stand trial in the case.

(Image Credits: ANI/Pixabay)