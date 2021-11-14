Mullaperiyar Dam Water Level Rises To 140 Ft, Kerala Govt Issues Warning

The water level at the Mullaperiyar Dam reached 140 feet at 9 am on Sunday, November 14. The Kerala government has already issued a flood warning concerning the rise in water level. The warning asserted that people living on either side of the Periyar river should be extra cautious as the shutters of the dam could be opened in the subsequent 24 hours.

This development comes at a time when Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been going at each other over the Mullaperiyar Dam row. The Supreme Court on Saturday, November 13, had stated that the issue pertaining to the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam was a matter of "continuous supervision" and not a one-time consideration matter while urging the Tamil Nadu government to keep the seepage data of the dam ready for the apex court's perusal, if needed.

Kerala Water Resources Minister elucidates on timings of shutter

As intense rainfall ravage several districts of Kerala since Saturday night, the water level reached the red alert level in various dams in the state and several roads were submerged, reportedly. Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine while talking about the timings of the shutter notified that one of the shutters of the Idukki Dam would be raised by 40 cm at 2 pm on Sunday to control the water level. While mentioning the time, the state water Resources Minister cautioned those living on the banks of Periyar river.

Heavy rainfall to persist for next two days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy rains in areas near Thiruvananthapuram while issuing an 'orange alert'. Warnings of very heavy rainfall was also issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts. The IMD stated that thunderstorms coupled with lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places in the state till November 16.

The region of Pathanamthitta has reportedly undergone substantial rainfall. The administration at Pathanamthitta while citing this has gone on to advise extreme caution to the families living close to river banks or landslide-prone areas. It additionally advised shifting people residing in landslide and flood-prone zones to relief camps. Back in October, families living downstream in the Idukki district had to be evacuated as the dam’s shutters were opened.

