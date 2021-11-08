Mullaperiyar Row: Water Was Released On Oct 29 As Per SC Order, Says TN Min Durai Murugan

Tamil Nadu Water Resource Minister Durai Murugan on Monday made it clear that the spillway gates of the Mullaperiyar dam were opened by the state following orders of the Apex Court and in the presence of officials of both states, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has been censuring the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for releasing water from the dam even before its storage level reached the SC permitted level of 142 feet. They termed that the move has caused severe distress amongst farmers in the adjacent areas. The opposition had also asked the DMK government to answer the farmers as to whether the dam was opened by Tamil Nadu or Kerala.

Responding to it, Durai Murugan said that water was released by Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department authorities with prior intimation to the Kerala government.

'Tamil Nadu WRD released water with prior intimation to Kerala govt'

Murugan said that the state had followed Standard Operation Procedures before opening the Mullaperiyar Dam and after giving advance information to the Kerala government. The Minister said that an intimation was given on October 27 at 6:00 pm to the Kerala government and others stating that the water level in the dam was increasing and that the spillway gates would be opened on October 29 morning.

"Accordingly, the spillway gates were opened on October 29 at 7:29 am by the officers of WRD, Tamil Nadu. At that time, the Minister and officers of Kerala were also present. Thus, the decision to open the gates was made by WRD, TN, and opened by the officers of Tamil Nadu, who are regulating the dam," Durai Murugan maintained in a statement.

Durai Murugan in the statement also said that from October 27, the water level was raising and on October 28 morning the water level had touched the 138.05 feet mark. On October 29, the water level was at 138.75 feet while the permitted Rule level for the corresponding period was 138.00 feet, it maintained.

The water had to be necessarily released following the SC order: Durai Murugan

"This increase was after drawing maximum water to Vaigai through the tunnel. Thus, the excess water had to be released through the spillway after giving due advance intimation. Accordingly, the water was released through the spillway. Therefore, in order to follow the direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated October 28, the water above the Rule level had to be necessarily released," Tamil Nadu Water Resource Minister Durai Murugan said.

He further alerted that the water can reach a level of 142 feet on November 30.

Durai Murugan inspects Mullaperiyar Dam

Meanwhile, responding to the concerns expressed by the Kerala government about the safety of the Mullaperiyar Dam, Durai Murugan had inspected the dam on November 5, and informed that the water levels have been maintained at 139.05 feet for the past 30 years. While earlier on October 30, the Supreme Court had directed that until November 10, the maximum water level of the dam should be maintained at 139.50 feet.

Meanwhile, demanding a rise in water levels in the dam, the Tamil Nadu opposition party AIADMK will stage a protest against the DMK government on November 9. Calling Kerala Chief Minister as his good friend, the Minister had said that the matter will be resolved during the tenure of Pinarayi Vijayan.

Image: PTI