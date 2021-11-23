Multi-agency exercise 'Sagar Shakti' ends in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Nov 22 (PTI) A four-day multi-agency exercise of armed forces and other security organisations, that involved comprehensive coordination and sharing of operational data among them to overcome emerging threats, concluded in Gujarat on Monday.

The Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force and Gujarat security apparatus took part in the drill held in the creek sector of Kutch peninsula in Gujarat, an official release said.

The multi-agency manoeuvre named "Sagar Shakti" was organised between November 19 and 22 as part of the “Dakshin Shakti” exercise underway in training areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat, it stated.

Gujarat agencies, including the police, marine police and the fisheries department participated in the exercise, said the release issued by the Press Information Bureau.

"The exercise involved insertion of troops and manoeuvres by forces in all three dimensions simultaneously in an integrated manner," it stated.

The participants practised comprehensive coordination involving the latest technology, including response mechanism, real time communication, and sharing of operational data to overcome emerging multi-dimensional threats, said the release.

The exercise was witnessed by senior officials of participating agencies, it stated.

"This was the first time that an effective punch of a Field Training Exercise has been packed in the response mechanism which functions under a robust Central Operation Room (COR) comprising troops of multiple forces.

"The integration and coordination achieved was apparent and applauded by senior officials," said the release. PTI KA RSY RSY

