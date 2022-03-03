Multi-crore waterway project to be developed in Mizoram to aid southern districts

Aizwal, Mar 3 (PTI) A multi-crore inland waterway transport project would be developed across a 23-km stretch on Mizoram’s Khawthlangtuipui-Tuichawng rivers to cater to the needs of the southern districts, a senior official said.

The Centre has already sanctioned Rs 6.17 crore as first installment of the Rs 22.93-crore project, he said.

The official said this at a meeting on Wednesday, where Union Minister of Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed ongoing projects in Mizoram.

"... We must optimally utilise our rivers as economic, swift and ecologically sound means of transport. The economic potential of Mizoram as well as that of the northeast can be unlocked by developing our waterways and strengthening our logistical access to the world market,” Sonowal said.

He said the Centre is making efforts to improve coordination with Mizoram to develop inland waterway projects. PTI CORR RBT RBT

