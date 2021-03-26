Multi-disciplinary Teams Deputed In Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh Amid Surge In COVID Cases

The Centre deputed two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh on Friday (March 26, 2021) in response to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases registered in the state and union territory. These teams will collaborate with the state/UT governments to determine the causes of the surge in Coronavirus cases, assist with gap analysis, and will suggest the measures to curb COVID-19.

Centre depute multi-disciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh & Chandigarh

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has appointed Dr SK Singh, Director, National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and experts from AIIMS, Raipur and All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health to lead the high-level team deployed in Chhattisgarh. However, Shri Vijoy Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Textiles with experts drawn from Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, will lead the public health team, which is sent to Chandigarh.

MoHFW says multi-disciplinary teams will take stock of the on-ground situation

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have recently increased dramatically in Chhattisgarh, with new cases and fatalities occurring on a daily basis. There has also been a large increase in new Coronavirus cases in Chandigarh. The deployed teams would visit the most impacted districts/hotspots in the State/UT to determine how public health measures are being implemented at ground level. They will provide the Chief Secretary/Chief Administrator with the main conclusions, recommendations, and corrective steps that need to be taken.

The Ministry in its official statement said, "The Union Government has been leading the fight against the Covid pandemic with a ‘Whole of Government’ approach. As an ongoing effort to strengthen the efforts of various State/UT Governments for COVID management, the Central Government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various States/UTs. These teams interact with the State/UT authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks if any."

