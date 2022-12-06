Last Updated:

Multi-location I-T Raids In Hyderabad, Searches Underway At Premises Of Vamsiram Builders

On Tuesday, Income Tax Department officials conducted raids and searches on residences and properties of Vamsiram Builders in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

In an obvious effort to tighten the noose around the necks of corrupt builders, I-T sleuths, on Tuesday, conducted raids and searches at various locations in Telangana's Hyderabad. Income Tax department officials conducted searches at residences and offices belonging to the promoters of the renowned real estate company Vamsiram Builders in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. 

About 20 teams of I-T officials began the searches at the houses and offices of the CEO, managing director, directors, partners, and investors early Tuesday. The searches were on at the offices of the top executive of the company in upscale Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

Chairman of Vansiram Builders Thikavarappu Subbareddy's residence is also being searched. Notably, inspections are underway at the house of Janardhan Reddy, brother-in-law of Vamsiram Builders Subbareddy at Jubilee Hills Road No.45 in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the I-T officials are focusing on the financial transactions related to the investments related to the key political leader of Telangana. On the other hand, according to reports, I-T searches are going on at the house of YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash in Vijayawada. 

