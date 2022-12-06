Multi-location I-T Raids In Hyderabad, Searches Underway At Premises Of Vamsiram Builders

In an obvious effort to tighten the noose around the necks of corrupt builders, I-T sleuths, on Tuesday, conducted raids and searches at various locations in Telangana's Hyderabad. Income Tax department officials conducted searches at residences and offices belonging to the promoters of the renowned real estate company Vamsiram Builders in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

About 20 teams of I-T officials began the searches at the houses and offices of the CEO, managing director, directors, partners, and investors early Tuesday. The searches were on at the offices of the top executive of the company in upscale Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

#BREAKING | Mega multi-location IT raids carried out across Hyderabad on residence and properties of Vamsiram Builders in Banjara Hills . Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/IGPK4UFAN5 — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2022

Chairman of Vansiram Builders Thikavarappu Subbareddy's residence is also being searched. Notably, inspections are underway at the house of Janardhan Reddy, brother-in-law of Vamsiram Builders Subbareddy at Jubilee Hills Road No.45 in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the I-T officials are focusing on the financial transactions related to the investments related to the key political leader of Telangana. On the other hand, according to reports, I-T searches are going on at the house of YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash in Vijayawada.