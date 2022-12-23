Multi-location NIA Raids Underway In J&K In Connection With Terror Funding; 1 Detained

In a mega crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids in multiple locations in connection with the terror funding and locals supporting the extremist groups in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning. As per the sources, one person has been detained.

Republic TV has learned that the searches are currently underway over 14 locations ranging from north to south to central Kashmir. The detained person hails from Kulgam district and was residing in the Premnagar area of Jammu and had involvement in a terror conspiracy. He is currently being interrogated by the sleuths of NIA and J&K police in the Pir Mitha police station

This raid comes in link with a case that was registered by the NIA in 2022 over terror funding, those providing logistical support to the terror groups and assisting terror infrastructure in the valley. Multiple teams of NIA are searching at over 14 locations including areas like Kulgam, Sophomore, Budgam, and many more. These raids come weeks after NIA carried out a pan-India crackdown against the gangster-terror nexus case.

#BREAKING | Crackdown on terror funding: 1 detained as NIA conducts multi-location raids across Jammu and Kashmir - https://t.co/bn2E9PIOwP pic.twitter.com/WSgwKAZQE5 — Republic (@republic) December 23, 2022

NIA's Pan-India Crackdown On Gangsters

Earlier this month, NIA carried out multi-state mega raids in connection with the nationwide gangster network. The raids took place in various parts of Northern India, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. These searches were in connection with the gangster syndicate which is active in the country at the behest of foreign powers to destabilise peace.

Notably, the raids are focussed on gang nexus linked to arrested Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana, and Tillu Tazpuriya, Vikram Brar, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, who are already under the lens of the anti-terror agency. As per the sources, at least half a dozen districts of Punjab were raided and there are possibilities of key arrests later in the day.

It is pertinent to mention these raids were in link with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala after which the central agencies received inputs from the state agencies that foreign powers, especially Pakistan is trying to revive gangster networks to carry out multiple targeted killings in Punjab and in various parts of the national capital. After this NIA took the Suo Moto cognizance and two FIRs were registered at the Delhi police station. Among one of the registered FIRs Lawrence Bishnoi including top gangsters of Punjab and Haryana were named.