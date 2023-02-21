Multinational Maritime Exercise Malabar To Be Held Off Australia For The First Time

The Multinational Maritime Exercise called ‘Malabar’ is set to be hosted by Australia for the first time indicating the manifestation of expansion in the interoperability of the militaries of QUAD nations. The revelation came amid Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar’s visit to Sydney on Saturday as he met with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Prime Minister Albanese hailed the strength of the India-Australia strategic partnership while Australia’s Energy and Climate Change Minister stressed the need for enhanced regional security in clean energy supply chains.

Pleased to meet US Senator @SenSchumer and his impressive Congressional Delegation today afternoon in New Delhi.



Glad to hear of their impressions and experiences in India over the last few days. The energy, enthusiasm and transformational changes have clearly impressed them. pic.twitter.com/eEXyp4v58V — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 20, 2023

Notably, Exercise Malabar has been held in various locations across the Indo-Pacific and has involved all four QUAD nations (Japan, Australia, India and the US). The exercise is conducted by the Indian Navy, United States Navy, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and aims to enhance maritime security, and interoperability between the respective navies. Furthermore, the exercise furthers the QUAD’s agenda of promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

India to dispatch frontline warships for Ex Malabar

Amid the forthcoming Exercise Malabar, the Indian Navy is set to dispatch its frontline warships in addition to P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft. This will be the 27th edition of Exercise Malabar. The previous edition of the exercise was conducted in the seas of Japan in November 2022 and marked the 30th anniversary of the exercise. INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta from the Eastern Fleet represented the Indian Navy in the exercise and were led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

Image: PIB (Exercise Malabar 2022)

Notably, Exercise Malabar focuses on enhancing the interoperability and readiness of the participating navies in complex maritime scenarios and has significant implications for China, which views it as a part of the larger strategy to contain its influence in the region. China has expressed concerns about the growing military cooperation between India and the United States and other countries in the region. It sees the Malabar exercise as an attempt to encircle and constrain China's rising naval power in the Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, New Delhi has repeatedly emphasised the importance of the rule of law, freedom of navigation, and respect for territorial integrity in the maritime domain. The exercise, therefore, serves as a platform for India and other participating countries to showcase their naval capabilities and build greater trust and cooperation in the region. Exercise Malabar typically includes a variety of activities, such as aircraft carrier operations, maritime interdiction operations, anti-submarine warfare, live-fire gunnery exercises, and other tactical operations. The exact nature and scope of the exercises vary from year to year, depending on the objectives of the participating countries and the assets available.