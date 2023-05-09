Multiple Avalanches On Upper Alignment Of Zojila Axis, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road Closed

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road remain closed for traffic movement on Tuesday, May 9 due to multiple avalanches on the upper alignment of Zojila Pass. Notably, all vehicles traveling from Sonamarg towards Kargil were trapped on Monday, May 8.

According to sources, a major tragedy was averted when a massive avalanche buried two sports utility vehicles along with passengers. While the authorities managed to rescue the passengers, the cars couldn’t be retrieved.

According to a Border Roads Organisation official, "Two vehicles including a passenger cab were hit by a snow avalanche near Panimath area, and soon after a rescue operation was launched by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the police." BRO said that it has been snowing at Zojila Pass since Monday morning and the road has become slippery.

On Monday, Project Beacon swung into action and evacuated all passengers to safety post-haste. "A total of 129 passengers were evacuated to the nearest BRO detachment and served hot water, beverages, and food. Project Beacon snow clearance teams are employed, and all efforts are on to open the Zojila axis at the earliest," said BRO.

#BROReliefActionAgain



Multiple avalanches on the upper alignment of #Zojila Axis led to the closure of Srinagar Sonamarg Gumri Road, and all vehicles traveling from Sonamarg towards Kargil were trapped.



The situation became worse because of heavy snowfall and low visibility… pic.twitter.com/QsyJAvc5sn — 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@BROindia) May 9, 2023

J&K police urge tourists to dial 112

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police reiterated the importance of using the Dial 112 emergency response system and have urged the tourists visiting the state to make use of the Dial 112 emergency system in case of any distress or emergency situations. Apart from providing 24X7 emergency responses and immediate assistance to callers in distress, the Dial 112 provides a special desk for assistance to women in distress.

The helpline enabled the rescue officials to save 10 tourists who were stranded at B-Top, Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam after being lost due to the worsening weather. According to sources, a local tourist guide of Tangmarg, Fayaz Ahmad Mir made the call about 10 tourists from Andaman and Nicobar Islands being stuck at an undisclosed location. A team of senior administration officials quickly launched a rescue operation and were able to locate the tourists at B-Top Jawahar Tunnel. The tourists were shifted to a safe accommodation from where they again started their journey towards Jammu.