Multiple Cases Of Cyber Theft Reported From K'taka;lakhs Of Money Swindled From 10 Victims

In Karnataka, multiple incidents of cyber theft have been reported in the state. Cases of cyber theft were reported from the HSR Layout police station on Thursday, December 1. According to sources, lakhs of money were swindled from 10 victims who are said to be senior citizens.

According to the officials of the cyber crime police station South East division, fraudsters targeted senior citizens in the guise of being bank agents over the phone. South East division Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) CK Baba said, "We have received one complaint by a senior citizen. A 70-year-old citizen who is a retired engineer revealed that he received a credit card reward points fishing link."

A total of Rs 1.93 lakhs rupees money wiped out

"Fraudsters usually send a link and say it is from a particular bank. When you click that link, it goes to a particular home page of a company offering you a credit card. It asks for details and once you feed in all your details, the money gets deducted to a different gateway," DCP CK Baba said.

The police official further asserted that a total of Rs 1.93 lakhs rupees money has been wiped out from the senior citizen's account and that money in turn has been used to make the payment of some Paytm account in Noida. "We have registered a case in our police stations and an investigation is underway. I advise senior citizens to be extra careful of digital fraudsters," the official added."

Victim narrates ordeal

Speaking to Republic Media Network, one of the victims of cyber theft said, "I received a text message saying that my Pan card has to be updated for the HDFC and it is been pending and if it is not updated, it will be blocked. I thought it could be a genuine one and I opened the link. Later, I received a text message saying that amount of Rs 8,199 has been debited from your HDFC account."

"It took me almost five minutes to realize the scam and then I called up the HDFC bank, I blocked my cards, future transactions, and everything. I have registered a police complaint yesterday. I have received an acknowledgement from them saying that they would go ahead and do whatever the necessary process is," the victim of cyber theft added.