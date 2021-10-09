Multiple Talks But No Proposal To Get Shah Faesal Back To Govt At This Stage: Sources

Top sources have informed Republic that at this stage there is no proposal to bring former IAS officer Shah Faesal back into the government. This comes amid inputs that Faesal could be appointed as an advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor (L-G). However, multiple talks have taken place with Shah Faesal who has shared some concerns about his safety, sources added.

This is the latest in an evolving situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which has witnessed gruesome violence against minorities, with a spate of murders of innocent civilians by terrorists. In fact, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 7, called for a high-level security meeting to discuss the overall security situation with a prime focus on Jammu & Kashmir. The J&K L-G, Manoj Sinha, also met with the Home Minister in New Delhi, and over the last few weeks & days, major rejigs have also taken place in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Who is Shah Faesal?

Shah Faesal is a 2010 batch IAS officer who earlier quit civil services to join politics. Shah Faesal, in the past, was a vocal critic of the Modi government and was even detained at Delhi airport in August 2019 and later placed under house arrest against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370. Later in June 2020, Faesal along with PDP leaders Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor were released from detention. After his release, Faesal resigned from the post of chief of Jammu & Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) which led to rumours that he was set to rejoin government service, amid what appeared to be a softening of position vis-a-vis the government.

Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security in J&K

During the high-level security meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was apprised of the security situation by security advisors including NSA Ajit Doval, BSF & CRPF heads, and Director of IB. In the meeting that went on for over two-and-a-half hours, pertinent issues including anti-drone strategy, security concerns associated with Jammu and Kashmir, and the strategy to nab terrorists were discussed, sources said.



Amid the gruesome violence against minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, fear gripped Srinagar over the murders of five innocent civilians at the hands of terrorists. Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of a popular and old Srinagar pharmacy was shot dead by Pakistani-backed terrorists in J&K. Within a span of sixty minutes, terrorists had shot dead a street vendor from Bihar's Bhagalpur, Virender Paswan, who sold bhelpuri. The terrorists then shot and killed two teachers for having saluted India's Tricolour on August 15. In the fourth attack, a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai was shot dead.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was neutralised and another managed to escape after an encounter broke out between Jammu and Kashmir Police and terrorists on Friday night in Natipura, a locality in Srinagar. As per the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone police, the terrorist has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

(Image: PTI)