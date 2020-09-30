Multiplex Association Of India Issues Statement On Cinemas Reopening With 50% Capacity

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) ) on Wednesday issued a statement after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for 're-opening' of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. According to the guidelines, cinemas, theatres, multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

It said, "Activities permitted from 15th October 2020, in areas outside the Containment Zones--"Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting."

'Best news': Abhishek Bachchan on MHA allowing theatres to operate with 50% capacity

STATEMENT

Multiplex Association of India (MAI) wholeheartedly welcomes the decision by Government of India allowing cinemas to reopen across the country starting October 15, 2020. Millions of movie lovers, employees of the cinema exhibition sector, along with the entire film industry were eagerly awaiting this announcement. We would like to extend our heartfelt gartitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of I & B for their support and guidance. We are committed to ensure a safe, secure, and a hygienic cinema going experience for the movie lovers of our country, as always, we would continue to assign top-most priority to the health and well-being of our guests and employees. An urgent permission from the State Governments to reopen cinemas in their States would go a substantial distance in ensuring that the cinema exhibition sector is able to quickly recover from the dire economic and financial impact of the epidemic. We look forward to welcoming back moviegoers to a safe and an amazing brand new experience at our cinemas.

REOPENING OF CINEMAS... Multiplex Association of #India issues OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/J38h3Zojfb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2020

The coronavirus induced country-wide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 and it was extended in phases till May 31. The Unlock process in the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

India's coronavirus tally has mounted to 62,25,763 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 97,497. The number of people recuperating from the disease has surged to 51,87,825. There are 9,40,441 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 15.11 per cent of the total caseload.

Multiplexes ready for ‘digital way of life’ as they wait for theatres to open