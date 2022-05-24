Mumbai: 10-year-old Girl Climbs Mount Everest Base Camp At Astounding Altitude Of 5,364m

There is no age for trying out new things including extremely challenging tasks, or trying your hand at something that you have always wished to do, and the internet, with its plethora of content, often proves true the aphorism -- age is just a number. A 10-year-old Indian girl climbed a Mount Everest south base camp which is at an altitude of 5,364 metres above sea level, and became one of the youngest mountaineers to achieve the feat earlier this month, reported PTI.

A strong and determined girl, Rhythm Mamania fought against conditions like steep terrain, hailstorm, snow, and even temperatures as low as -10°C but nothing could deter Rhythm's spirit to reach the top. Rhythm, who is an elementary school student of MET Rishikul Vidyalaya that is situated at Bandra, set off on the 11-day expedition on April 25 and she reached the encampment on May 6 at around 1 pm.

Rhythm's mother, Urmi, said that the girl has been passionate about scaling mountains every since she was five and that she completed her first trek at Dudhsagar when she clocked up 21 kilometres. Moreover, the young girl has summited quite a few peaks in the Sahyadri mountain range ever since, including Karnala, Lohagad, and Mahuli forts. However, nothing was quite like the base camp trek where Rhythm braved the harsh climate conditions to walk for 8-9 hours, as per PTI.

'Trekking has always been my passion,' says 10-year-old Rhythm Mamania

According to PTI, Rhythm's mother further said, “After reaching the base camp, other members of the group decided to take the helicopter on the way back, but Rhythm insisted that she would walk down. And hence four of us decided to descend it."

Speaking to PTI, the young girl said, “Skating ring or base camp summit, it's the determination that gets you a long way." She also explained that along with skating, trekking has always been her passion, but, however, this trek taught her how important it was to be an accountable trekker and also solve the mountain waste management problem.

Image: Unsplash