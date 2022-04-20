Mumbai: 2 drunk men try to drive car into Mauritius PM's convoy, arrested

Two men have been arrested by Mumbai Police for trying to drive their car into the security convoy of visiting Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth in Mumbai in an inebriated condition, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 1.50 AM on Monday when Jugnauth's carcade was moving from the Western Expressway Highway towards the Bandra Worli sea link.

A traffic police constable posted on the north-bound stretch of the road had stopped the traffic for the convoy to pass, but two men sitting in a car began to honk, police said.

The duo is identified as Akash Anil Shukla (24) and Santosh Ginde (22).