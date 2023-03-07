Mumbai: 2 Nigerian Nationals Held For Carrying Cocaine Worth Rs 30 Crore Hidden In Stomach

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested at the city airport for trying to smuggle in cocaine worth nearly Rs 30 crore packed in capsules ingested by them, an official from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI officials intercepted two passengers after they arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport from Lagos via Addis Ababa on Friday, the official said.

DRI officials produced the duo in a court and sought their medical examination on the grounds that they might have concealed drugs in their bodies.

Later, a medical examination confirmed that the two passengers had ingested capsules containing some substance. The duo purged 167 capsules over three days, he said.

The capsules contained a total of 2.97 kg of cocaine worth Rs 29.76 crore, the DRI official said.

While the duo was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a court has remanded them in judicial custody, the official said.