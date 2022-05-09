Mumbai: 3 held for targeting women, senior citizens to snatch gold jewellery

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Three members of a gang that targeted women and senior citizens to snatch gold jewellery have been arrested, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Khan Rashid Abdul (24), Khan Shabbar Niyaz Ahmed (29) and Tafshir Abbas Sayyed, residents of Deonar and Govandi, had last week snatched a gold chain worth Rs 1 lakh of 83-year-old Jayshree Jagdale, the Chembur police station official said.

"Their modus operandi is to travel in an autorickshaw with a fake numberplate. After last week's incident, we scanned CCTV footage extensively and nabbed them within 12 hours. Further probe into their crimes is underway," he said. PTI ZA BNM BNM

