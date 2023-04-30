Mumbai: 50-year-old man and his son arrested for woman's murder

Police on Sunday arrested a 50-year-old man and his son, a day after they allegedly killed their woman neighbour in Mankhurd area of Mumbai over a dispute, an official said.

The father-son duo was arrested from coastal Konkan for murdering the 31-year-old woman, Farzana Shaikh, by opening fire on her and hitting her with a sword on her head, he said.

"The police nabbed the accused within 15 hours of the crime. Ten police teams were formed to trace the duo, identified as Sonu Singh and his son Atiq Singh (25). They were finally arrested from the Konkan region," the official said.

The deceased woman was a resident of Indira Nagar in Mankhurd. After the murder, the duo fled from the locality and went to their relatives' place in Konkan, the police said.

"During the probe, the police found that the victim and the accused were locked in a dispute since the past several years. Sonu Singh is a history-sheeter and was even externed from the city in the past. A case of sexual assault that the victim had filed against him was one of the reasons behind the attack on her," the official said.

Technical inputs and examination of the CCTV footage helped in tracing the accused, he said, adding that investigation into the case is underway. PTI ZA NP NP