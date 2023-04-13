Mumbai: Action To Be Taken For Ads Concealing Reflective Tapes Of BEST Buses, Says Official

Action will be taken in connection with reflective tapes getting concealed under wraparound advertisements on buses of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking, a senior transport official said on Thursday. It is mandatory for commercial vehicles to have such reflective tapes and action will be taken against violations, JB Patil, Additional Transport Commissioner, said.

Instructions have been given by Patil, who also holds charge of Joint Transport Commissioner (road safety), to regional transport offices (RTOs) in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to take action against BEST buses violating the reflective tape rule, another official said. Flying squads of RTOs have been instructed following this directive, the official added. Road safety experts claim concealment of reflective tapes could result in accidents due to visibility issues caused to other motorists.

A BEST spokesperson said a firm called Signpost India Private Limited had been given the contract from June 11, 2022 to June 10, 2027 for advertising on 3,115 buses at a cost of Rs 112 crore. As per Rules 104 and 104D of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, it is mandatory for commercial vehicles to install reflective tapes of red, white and yellow colours for safety reasons, as it improves visibility and reduction in accidents, officials said. BEST has a fleet of more than 3,400 buses, which ferry 30-35 lakh persons per day in Mumbai and adjoining districts.