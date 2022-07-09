'Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor Work To Commence Soon': Maha DY CM Fadnavis

After the decision of shifting the car shed for the Metro 3 project to Aarey, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train corridor will commence soon. On Friday, Fadnavis addressed the second 'Sankalp Se Siddhi'-- a New India, New Resolve Conference in Mumbai, wherein he said that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further added that while Gujarat worked swiftly on the bullet train project, Maharashtra remained behind for some reason. "I have spoken to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the work on the project will fasten in our regime. It is not just a bullet train but the beginning of a new phase of transportation.”

Fadnavis further noted that the MVA government stopped the land acquisition process for the Bullet train project and also stalled the construction of the terminal at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

As Maharashtra got new government, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday hoped that now under a new government faster land acquisition will take place in the state which will boost the work on the section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.

It is pertinent to note that, the Indian Railways terminated the services of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) Managing Director Satish Agnihotri who was in charge of the government's bullet train project over corruption charges.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor

The high-speed bullet train is expected to cover the 508-km journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in 2 hours and 58 minutes, as against the current travel time of over six hours. Out of 1,396 hectares of land required for the project, 1,260.76 hectares, or 90.31%, have been acquired as of June 5, said the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the special purpose vehicle constituted to implement the project.

As per details shared by the NHSRCL in a release, 98.79% of the land required for the project in Gujarat has been acquired, while in neighbouring Maharashtra, the figure stands at 71.49%. Besides, all the land required for the stretch covering the Dadra and Nagar Haveli has been acquired, it said.

At 954.28 hectares, Gujarat accounts for the majority of the land required for the project, covering eight districts of Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Ahmedabad. Of this, 942.72 hectares has been acquired, the NHSRCL said. In Maharashtra, the project covers Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, requiring 433.82-hectare land, out of which 310.14 hectare has been acquired so far.

For the project stretch covering Dadra and Nagar Haveli, all the 7.90-hectare land has been acquired, the agency said. As per the NHSRCL, the construction works are in various stages on all eight stations for the bullet train project in Gujarat, and 100% contracts have been awarded for the construction of the 352-km route in the state and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The passenger terminal hub at Sabarmati, integrating the high-speed rail station, Metro, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System and two stations of the Indian Railways, is expected to be completed by August this year, it said.

There will be 12 stations along the route of the bullet train, including eight in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra. Its operational control centre will be located at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad. There will be three depots, - at Surat and Sabarmati in Gujarat and Thane in Maharashtra. The foundation stone of the project, which received a soft loan of Rs 88,000 crore from a Japanese agency, was laid on September 14, 2017, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then-Japanese counterpart late Shinzo Abe.

(Image: PTI)