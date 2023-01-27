Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 8.3 Kilograms Of Gold In Wax Form Worth Rs 4.14 Crore

Mumbai Airport Customs on January 27 seized 8.3 kilograms of gold in the form of wax, with an estimated value of Rs 4.14 crore from 11 foreign nationals who came from Sharjah to Mumbai. The gold was hidden in their body cavities.

Cases of gold seizures rising

In the last few months, a lot of cases of asset seizures have been reported. On Monday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai zonal unit busted a syndicate that was involved in gold smuggling. About 30 kilograms of gold with an estimated value of Rs 21 crore, Rs 20 lakh cash was seized and an arrest was made by the agency during a raid at a workshop in Kalbadevi.

In early January, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport stopped a passenger who tried to smuggle in gold weighing 432.90 grams and valued at Rs 20 lakh. The passenger who came from Dubai was intercepted.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport recovered 3 kilograms of gold and arrested a person, identified as Rishi Shyam.

Last year in December, the customs and the police seized gold worth Rs 97 lakh from Kozhikode International Airport. Police recovered gold worth Rs 35 lakh from a person and the customs seized gold with a value of Rs 62 lakh from two other people.

The accused were identified as Tirur native Mustafa (30), Shameer Ali (31), and Abdul Rasaq (39). They attempted to smuggle the gold in the form of a capsule.