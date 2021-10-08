Mumbai Airport Issues Statement Over Chaos, Apologizes & Details Measures Being Taken

After heavy chaos broke out at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday morning and several passengers missed their flights owing to the endless queues and long term security check-ins, the CSMIA Airport authority had issued a statement apologizing for the event.



The CSMIA had alleged that the surge at the Mumbai airport was observed due to the festive season and thus it consequently resulted in delays in passenger processing. The incident occurred at Terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport, which saw unprecedented weekend crowds. The delays were surged due to the intelligence alerts provided to the airport security, due to which they had to adopt ‘heightened security measures’. Along with this, the mandate to follow COVID-19 protocols added to the delay in proceedings, the airport authority said.



To avert such incidents in the future and ensure the smooth functioning of the airport, several measures have been taken by CSMIA. The new measures were taken keeping in mind the security protocols, the CSMIA said in a statement.

The latest set of measures include:

1) Instead of the previously anticipated 20 October resumption, Terminal 1 operations will resume function on October 13 with Go First flights, followed by Air Asia on October 16.

2) As an urgent solution to passenger congestion, additional employees will be deployed to handle the intake of passengers at the Security Handling Area (SHA).

3) Over the following four days, new X-ray equipment will be installed to screen travellers' bags more quickly.

4) Requested airlines that they shall advise passengers to arrive early and check-in their cabin luggage to avoid delays at security checkpoints.



CSMIA statement

The statement further read that CSMIA authorities sincerely regret the congestion at the security area and the inconvenience caused. “Passenger safety is our utmost priority, and security aspects cannot be compromised. Along with the different airlines, we are providing full support to affected passengers and have already accommodated the majority of passengers on alternative flights,” the statement read.

Earlier in the day, a CSMIA spokesperson said, “With the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at CSMIA this morning. Similar experiences have also been witnessed in other city airports of the country. Further owing to recent intelligence reports received by stakeholders and threat at another airport in the state, security measures have been further enhanced at CSMIA."

Image: Republic TV