Mumbai-Alibaug Ferry Boat Sinks Off Mandwa Jetty; All Passengers Rescued

A Mumbai-Aligarh ferry boat carrying passengers capsized on Saturday morning after being hit. With 78 passengers on board, the ferry boat, Ajantha was traveling from Mumbai to Mandwa.

The ferry boat drowned in the sea, at a distance of around 1 kilometer from Mandwa jetty. All passengers were successfully evacuated by the Police boat. Fortunately, no injury or casualty was reported. Currently, revenue and Police officials are present at the spot to probe the matter and take cognizance of the issue.