Mumbai: Angolan National Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Smuggle Cocaine Worth ₹11 Crore

According to the inputs provided by the Bangalore Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai customs department has arrested an Angolan national for allegedly trying to smuggle around 1.4 kilograms of Cocaine worth approx Rs 11 crore, reported news agency ANI.

The Bangalore DRI had earlier alerted AIU about the movement of the illegal drug operation at Mumbai airport. Following the input, the accused was immediately arrested. According to the reports, Mumbai airport's customs department produced the accused in court and was sent to judicial custody. Further details are awaited.

Woman from Zambia arrested

The DRI on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old woman from Zambia after she landed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). She was caught by the officials while she was walking out with a bag containing 4.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 30 crore.

According to the reports, the arrested woman was allegedly part of an international drug syndicate and was sent to Bengaluru on a business visa with the consignment. Reportedly, she was to hand over the consignment to her local contact in Bengaluru.

3 arrested for selling drugs

Earlier in July, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police arrested three people in two separate cases over charges of peddling drugs in the city. The police recovered drugs and items worth Rs 83 lakh during their investigation. Following the increasing number of cases involving drug smuggling, the Bengaluru authorities have warned house owners against renting their properties to foreign nationals without checking for valid documents.