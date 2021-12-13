Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh, Sachin Vaze Appear Before Chandiwal Commission In Extortion Case

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze appeared before the Chandiwal Commission in Mumbai on Monday, in a case related to the corruption allegations levelled by former CP Param Bir Singh. Both Deshmukh and Vaze are currently in judicial custody in separate cases being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.

The Chandiwal Commission is investigating the allegations of corruption made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner (now suspended) Param Bir Singh in February. Param Bir had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking then assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in the city every month.

On March 30, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe the extortion allegation. However, the absconding Param Bir has been slapped with a bailable warrant after his repeated non-appearance before the panel.

Meanwhile, the judicial custody of Anil Deshmukh has been extended in connection with the extortion racket case. The NCP leader would continue to stay at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail during this period.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Earlier in April, in an 8-page letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Sachin Vaze had been given a target of 'accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the then-Home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources.' Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' and later resigned after the High Court allowed a CBI probe into Singh's allegations. Param Bir Singh himself has multiple extortion cases slapped against him but has gotten interim protection from Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: ANI/PTI