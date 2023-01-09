Mumbai ATS Arrest Man For Making '1993-style Blast' Threat Call; Further Probe Underway

Mumbai Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a man in Mumbai for making a '1993-style' blast threat call to the Mumbai police on Sunday.

The person has been apprehended from Malad, Mumbai, and is identified as Nabi Yahya Khan alias KGN Lala. The accused has over a dozen cases registered against him. Mumbai police had apparently arrested him earlier in some other case.

'1993-style' blast threat call

According to the Police, they received a threat call from Khan on Saturday. He threatened there would be a blast on the lines of the serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993.

"The caller had claimed that within two months, there would be a blast in Mahim, Bhindi Bazar, Nagpada, and Madanpura areas of Mumbai. Apart from this, incidents like riots and Nirbhaya (rape case) are going to happen in Mumbai for which people from other states have been called," the ATS said.

The Mumbai ATS started investigating the call and traced it to Yahya Khan from Mumbai's Malad. He was later detained. ATS subsequently handed over Khan to the Azad Maidan police Station, which later filed the case and arrested him. The reason for the threat call is yet to be ascertained by the police. Further probe is underway.

Image: PTI