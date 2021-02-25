Mumbai Auto Driver Gets Rs 24 Lakh Through Donations, Celebrates In 'pawri' Style: Watch

Deshraj, an auto driver from Mumbai, celebrated after getting 'immense' donation through a fundraiser with the latest "pawri" style. People chipped-in and donated a sum of Rs 24 lakh after a heartbreaking story of the 74-year-old man was shared by Humans of Bombay on Instagram. In the post, Deshraj opened up about life ordeal as he said that he lost his elder son and now is the sole breadwinner. He had even sold off his house so that he can pay for the education of his granddaughter. The story went viral and a fundraising initiative was started online.

Auto driver Deshraj gets help

The Humans of Bombay page has now shared the news on Instagram where Deshraj celebrating the news in the "pawri" style. In the video, Deshraj can be heard saying, "Ye main hoon, Deshraj; yeh mera auto aur hamari party ho rahi hai". The elated man is also seen accepting the cheque at the end of the video. The page along with the video wrote, “The support Deshraj ji has received is immense! Because you all went out of your way to help him, he now has a roof over his head, and will be able to educate his granddaughter! Thank you so much."

In the post earlier, Deshraj had revealed that he is the sole breadwinner in a family of seven. After the sad demise of his son, he did not even mourn since he had a family to look after. Thus, he was back on the road, driving his auto to make both ends meet. He wants to teach his granddaughter who aspires to be a teacher.

His story which was shared on the Instagram account of Humans of Bombay caught the attention of netizens. His story left the people emotional and they started helping him by donating money. The target was to raise a sum of 20 lakhs but the donors exceeded it as they collected Rs 24 lakh which has now been handed over to him in a form of a cheque.

Netizens happy with the news

Since the celebratory video has been shared by humans of bombay page, the netizens are unable to control their happiness. One user wrote, "My heart is soo full seeing it." Another person commented, "Lots of love to him and all the beautiful people who supported him". Another individual wrote, "The bessst..his smile is." "This is such an amazing story.. well done to everyone who made the world a better place for Deshraj Ji and his entire family This just made my day. Hope he can finally retire and lead a good life", wrote another user.



