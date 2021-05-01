Mumbai Auto-rickshaw Driver Ferries COVID Patients For Free, Says 'I Am Happy To Help'

As the country battles the second wave of COVID-19, people are coming together to lend a helping hand in whatever capacity to fight the crisis together. One such warrior is Mumbai's Dattatray Sawant who has converted his auto-rickshaw into a mobile ambulance to ferry COVID-19 patients for free. Sawant also works as a part-time teacher.

While talking to Republic Media Network, Sawant said that he started this service from April 15 when Maharashtra CM announced lockdown-like curbs in the state.

"These are all blessings of Sadhguru. When our CM of Maharashtra declared lockdown since then I started this work. These are beautiful moments of my life. I can provide service to people and it makes me very happy. This is also a blessing of my father," added COVID warrior Dattatray Sawant.

He further said that there is nothing to be scared about as everyone including doctors, nurses are putting their lives in danger and helping the patients. 'I do not fear getting infected', added Sawant. Mumbai has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Working on his family's savings

Sawant, further added that he is being able to operate the auto-rickshaw with the salary he earns as a teacher and that his wife also contributes. Sawant hasferried nearly 25 COVID-19 patients to hospitals. Apart from COVID patients, Sawant's service is open to all those who are in need.

Mumbai Cricket Association to fund the cause

Sawant expressed his gratitude to the Mumbai Cricket Association as it came forward to help as soon as his cause was widely shared across media platforms. Apart from helping patients for free, Sawant also drives his rickshaw for regular income. In this time of crisis, he has truly shown a face of courage. Sawant's service has also been recognized by several people and institutions.