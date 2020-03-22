Mumbai Bagh Protestors To Withdraw Stir After Maharashtra Govt Imposes Section 144

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, people protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR at the Mumbai Bagh in Mumbai Central area set to call off the protest. This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray order the extension of ongoing Janta Curfew till 6 AM on Monday and also imposed Section 144 of CrPC in urban areas of Maharashtra.

According to a statement released by the protestors, the 'symbolic protests' will continue online for the meanwhile and will resume after the Coronavirus epidemic. 'We may have a difference with Government on CAA, NRC and NPR but we are with the government to fight against COVID-19," the statement read.

Section 144 imposed in urban areas of Maharashtra

In a big announcement on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be imposed in all the urban areas of the state from March 23 in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. He also requested people not to step out of their house post the culmination of the Janta Curfew. Additionally, he stated all trains and buses will be stopped after the imposition of Section 144.

At the same time, he clarified that banks, essential services, and stock exchanges will remain open. Stressing that only 5% of employees will work in government offices, he requested people to work from home as far as possible. Moreover, Thackeray directed that all religious places should shut down with immediate effect. Out of more than 324 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, 74 people in Maharashtra have tested positive.

Maharashtra government takes steps to combat COVID-19

The Maharashtra government has taken a number of steps to deal with the novel Coronavirus pandemic. On March 13, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared COVID-19 as an epidemic by invoking the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act. Moreover, he stated that gyms, swimming schools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad would be closed till March 30. A day later, the government confirmed that all schools and colleges in urban areas besides malls will be shut till March 31.

Image Credits: PTI