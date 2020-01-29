WATCH: Protesters Block Mumbai Local Train At Kanjunmarg Station, Slow Down Services

The Bahujan Kranti Morcha on Wednesday staged a Bharat Bandh rail roko at Kanjurmarg station in Mumbai, briefly disrupting Central railway services. The protest began a little before 7.55 am, and services resumed around 20 minutes later at 8.15 am. As per reports, the rail roko was organised by the Waman Meshram of Bahujan Kranti Morcha to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Suburban UP Slow train @Central_Railway stopped at Kanjur Marg station by mob of people.

DN slow , Fast line traffic is normal.

We request people not to stop trains and co-operate us for smooth operation of suburban trains.

Time 7.55am. — Shivaji Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) January 29, 2020

Kanjur Marg station @Central_Railway updates:

Trains re-started at 8.16hrs.

All lines traffic normal now. — Shivaji Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) January 29, 2020

The protesters blocked the railway tracks of the local route to CSMT. The agitation has affected the traffic of the Central Railway and the traffic to the CSMT has been delayed for 3 to 5 minutes. Police removed the protesters from the track and took them into custody. As rail services were held up, the slow line trains began running late and passengers were stranded. However, fast line traffic operation was unaffected by protesters. The same group also organised a protest outside Bandra East station against CAA, NRC and NPR.

The Bharat Bandh announced by Bahujan Kranti Morcha received support by many Dalit organisations. The organisations have been urging the public to participate in it as much as possible. They have also received support from the women protesting at Shaheen Bagh, as per reports.

