The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WATCH: Protesters Block Mumbai Local Train At Kanjunmarg Station, Slow Down Services

General News

The Bahujan Kranti Morcha on Wednesday staged a Bharat Bandh rail roko at the Kanjurmarg station in Mumbai, briefly disrupting Central railway services.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Bahujan Kranti Morcha on Wednesday staged a Bharat Bandh rail roko at Kanjurmarg station in Mumbai, briefly disrupting Central railway services. The protest began a little before 7.55 am, and services resumed around 20 minutes later at 8.15 am. As per reports, the rail roko was organised by the Waman Meshram of Bahujan Kranti Morcha to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

READ | PFI Calls ED Summons On Anti-CAA Violence 'ill-motivated Move At Behest Of BJP Govt'

READ | High Drama In Kerala Assembly: Cong MLAs Block Guv, Then CM Insists He Read Anti-CAA Move

The protesters blocked the railway tracks of the local route to CSMT. The agitation has affected the traffic of the Central Railway and the traffic to the CSMT has been delayed for 3 to 5 minutes. Police removed the protesters from the track and took them into custody. As rail services were held up, the slow line trains began running late and passengers were stranded. However, fast line traffic operation was unaffected by protesters. The same group also organised a protest outside Bandra East station against CAA, NRC and NPR.

The Bharat Bandh announced by Bahujan Kranti Morcha received support by many Dalit organisations. The organisations have been urging the public to participate in it as much as possible. They have also received support from the women protesting at Shaheen Bagh, as per reports.

READ | ED Summons PFI Top-brass To Probe 'money-trail' Between PFI & Anti-CAA Protests In UP

READ | PM Modi Launches Blistering Attack On CAA Opposers: "Why Can't You See Pak Persecution?"

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAQ: 'NEVER COULD HAVE IMAGINED' ANYTHING LIKE KOBE'S DEATH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
YOGI: I AM NOT ANTI-MUSLIM
IMAM TO BE SENT TO TRANSIT REMAND
CHOPRA QUALIFIES FOR OLYMPICS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA