Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Arrested For Harassing Air Hostess On Vistara Flight

In a shocking incident, a Bangladeshi national has been arrested from a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight coming from Muscat for allegedly harassing an air hostess. The accused has been presented before Andheri court where the court remanded him to police custody until Friday.

On a Mumbai-bound flight, a 22-year-old air hostess accused a man of harassing her and flashing his private parts. The attendant also accused the man of making inappropriate advances, which included attempting to hug her. The incident took place just 30 minutes before the scheduled landing of the flight at around 4:25 AM on Thursday. The accused is Mohammad Dulal who is a Bangladeshi national and allegedly works in the Gulf.

While the Police has arrested Dulal under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the accused’s lawyer has argued that Dulal suffered from mental illness and has difficulty understanding both English and Hindi languages. The lawyer claimed that the accused was falsely implicated due to his mental illness and limited understanding of language.