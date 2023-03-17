Mumbai-based Designer Accused Of Bribing Amruta Fadnavis: What Is The Case?

A Mumbai-based designer has been arrested in the alleged Amruta Fadnavis bribe case on Thursday, March 16, who allegedly tried to bribe Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, with Rs 1 crore in order to seek her intervention and help in a criminal case.

The Mumbai Police have identified the accused designer as Aniksha Jaisinghani, who has been accused in the alleged bribe case along with her father identified as Anil Jaisinghani. A search for her accused father is being carried out, who is also alleged to be a bookie, reports news agency ANI.

The action has been taken on the complaint of deputy CM’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis, who lodged a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station after receiving calls and messages from the designer.

Deputy CM gives statement in Maharashtra's Assembly

The whole episode has also sparked a political furore in the state, with opposition questioning how the deputy CM's wife can be targeted like this. On the other hand, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has given a statement over the issue in the state's assembly.

What is the bribe case?

According to the reports, complainant Amruta Fadnavis met Aniksha, the accused in November 2021. Aniksha was since then in touch with Amruta Fadnavis and reportedly even visited her residence.

As per claims by police sources, Aniksha, a designer of clothes, jewellery and footwear had requested the deputy CM’s wife to wear them at public events to help her promote her products, as she had allegedly claimed that her mother was no more and she was taking care of her family’s finances. The accused reportedly even claimed that she has published a book.

It is alleged that after gaining Amruta’s trust, the designer allegedly offered to provide Amruta with information on some bookies who can help her earn money. Further, Aniksha directly offered Amruta an amount of Rs 1 crore to get her father off the hook in a police case registered against him.

Upon this, upset by the Aniksha's behaviour, Amruta blocked her number, following which the accused then allegedly sent Amruta video clips, voice notes and series of messages from an unknown number and indirectly threatened and conspired against Amruta along with her father, said a police source.

The accused woman has been arrested, while raids are being conducted in search for the absconding accused Anil Jaisinghani. It is being claimed that the person has many cases registered against him.

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.