Mumbai-based Terror Accused Linked To D-company For 20 Years: Maha ATS On Pak ISI Plot

A day after the Delhi Police Special Cell busted a Pakistan-based terror module, the Anti-Terror Squad of Maharasthra in a press briefing on Wednesday confirmed that one of the six men arrested in the matter- Jaan Mohammad Sheikh alias 'Sameer' belonged to the Dharavi area of Mumbai. Speaking to the reporters, Additional Director General of the Anti-Terror Squad of Maharasthra, Vineet Agarwal asserted that Sameer has a record as old as 20 years of association with Pakistan-based D-Company, run by gangster-terrorist Dawood Ibrahim who lives in Karachi.

'Team being sent to Delhi to interrogate Jaan'

Narrating the events leading to Jaan Mohammad Sheikh's arrest, the ADG said, "On 9th, he (Sameer) decided to go to Delhi, and on the next day he even transferred the money for the ticket, but his ticket was not getting confirmed." Vineet Agarwal added, "On 13th, he took a waiting ticket in Golden Temple Express train and boarded the train for Nizamuddin from Mumbai Central in the evening"

In Kota, Sameer was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell, further informed the ADG, adding that no explosives or weapons were recovered at the time of his arrest. Making it clear that all relevant information in relation to the module as well as those arrested, including Sameer is with the Delhi Police Special Cell, Vineet Agarwal added that a team from Maharashtra is being sent to Delhi on Wednesday to interrogate Jaan. He also added that information in relation to his will be sought from the Delhi Police.

Terror module busted

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists, officials said. The terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela, they said. Police said that Pakistan-based Anees Ibrahim, who is the brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was connected with the underworld operatives to execute the terror plan. Interrogation has revealed that the Pakistan terror module was being operated through two components via underworld and the Pak-ISI trained terror module, they said.

The accused, identified as Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) alias 'Sameer', Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), were arrested, following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Among the arrested, Osama and Qamar are Pakistan-trained terror operatives working under the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for placing IEDs, police said