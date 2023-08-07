Mumbai BEST Bus Service Will Be Restored In 48 Hrs: Minister; Wet Lease Bus Staff Say Strike Will Continue

The affected BEST bus services will be restored in the next 24 to 48 hours, Mumbai guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Monday even as citizens continued to face hardships on the sixth day of the strike by drivers of buses wet-leased by the city civic transport utility.

People struggled to board overcrowded buses at many bus stops. The frequency of bus transport remained affected, especially in the suburbs.

Lodha said 2,651 buses out of 3,052 in the BEST fleet are put into service, along with 180 buses from the state transport (ST) corporation and more than 200 school buses to ensure that people are not inconvenienced.

Notably, 796 of the more than 1,600 buses wet-leased by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking remained off roads on Monday.

Drivers of private bus operators who are on strike are demanding salary hikes and pay parity with BEST employees.

"The state government is not apathetic about this issue. It is the government's policy to ensure that citizens do not suffer, and at the same time, ensure justice for the contract employees as well. We are trying accordingly. BEST will soon be able to serve Mumbaikars in full capacity. The affected BEST bus service will be restored in the next 24 to 48 hours,” Lodha told a press conference here.

Maharashtra Transport Secretary Parag Jain and BEST General Manager Vijay Singhal were also present.

The minister said BEST operates a fleet of 3,052 buses and owns 1,381 of them, while the remaining 1, 671 buses are hired from private contractors.

"To avoid inconvenience to citizens due to the agitation in BEST, the government has put 2,651 out of 3,052 buses in the BEST fleet into service. 180 buses have been made available in coordination with the State Transport (ST) Corporation, along with more than 200 school buses for the convenience of citizens," he said.

Lodha said there is a shortage of 400 buses and the government is trying to fill the gap and is looking for necessary drivers.

He said two meetings were held with owners of the leased buses after the strike began.

"On behalf of the government, they (owners) have been asked to fulfil the legitimate demands of the employees about minimum wages, Diwali bonus, and necessary facilities," the minister said.

Lodha added the government is not apathetic about solving the demands of contract workers and will hold another meeting in this regard.

The majority of the drivers of seven private bus operators, that have leased their buses to the BEST, have been on strike since August 2 demanding raise in salary along with other demands, including free rides on BEST buses.

According to BEST officials, their bus services have been affected due to the ongoing strike. The waiting time for buses at stops has increased and as a result, many buses have been witnessing overcrowding of passengers, they said.

Meanwhile, a group of protesting employees of private bus operators contracted by BEST Undertaking has sought permanent jobs in the civic-run transporter.

Addressing a press conference, they said those who cannot be absorbed permanently must be taken on a contract, adding that they sought 'samaan kam, samaan dam', or "equal remuneration" as BEST employees due to "equal work" they were putting in.

They expressed confidence that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would fulfil their demand.

"Since the past six days, some 7,000 to 9,000 employees of all private bus operators with BEST have been on strike, which will continue till the demands are met," Vikas Kharmale, coordinator of a newly-formed group of wet-leased bus employees, said at the press conference.

Kharmale said they would not hold negotiations with the BEST administration but would seek direct talks with the state government, and a 20-member delegation has been readied if the offer for negotiations is made.

Nitin Kamble, an employee of private bus operator Mateshwari, said conductors were getting just Rs 12,500 per month as salary which was meagre and inadequate for survival.

Daga Group employee Paresh Temgire said as a driver he was promised a salary of Rs 22,500 per month, though what he gets in hand is just Rs 17,000, which is insufficient to survive in a city like Mumbai.

The situation for us is very bad, said a distraught Mangesh Mohite and several others who are part of the stir.

Sunil Vaidya, the BEST spokesperson, said the public transport body operated 603 wet-leased buses with its own drivers on various routes, along with operating around 1,390 of its own buses.

The BEST undertaking, which provides public bus services in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, has hired more than 1,600 buses from some contractors on a wet lease model, under which the vehicle ownership, maintenance, fuel and driver costs are the responsibility of the private operator.

The public transport body ferries more than 30 lakh commuters on its buses in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander cities with its fleet of more than 3,100 buses, of which it owns less than 1,400 buses.