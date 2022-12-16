Mumbai BEST Introduces First-of-its-kind App-based Premium Bus Services

Mumbai has become the first city in the country to provide an all-electric premium bus service as it unveiled a new application-based, premium point-to-point bus service from Thane to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Monday, December 12. The services will be executed from Monday to Saturday. It has been started on one all-day route and one express route, as part of Phase 1.

All modern facilities available in premium bus service

All the modern facilities on the electric premium bus service are being installed for a premium user experience. Some of them are seat reservations on the BEST Chalo app, USB charger, luxury seats, live tracking, and travel subscription which will provide discounts up to 50 percent on daily travel expenses and also ensure a smooth travelling experience. Also, features such as flexible rescheduling and cancelling option are also available. As per the plans by BEST, 200 more electric buses will be added to busy routes across the city in the coming months.

BEST App-based, premium bus service will be introduced from 12th December 22 on Thane- BKC route. #bestupdates #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/m6rrXcZ9Oh — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) December 9, 2022

Route and timings

Buses on the express route will ply from Thane to BKC every 30 minutes from 7 am to 8.30 am and from BKC to Thane from 5.30 pm to 7 pm, while all-day route buses will be running on the BKC-Bandra station route from 8.50 am to 5.50 pm, and in the reverse direction from 9.25 am to 6.25 pm. Seats can be reserved on the bus using the BEST's "Chalo App" and the bus will stop only if a passenger is to be picked up, based on a reservation, for faster travel with fewer stops, the release stated. These buses do not permit standing travel, it said.

Welcome offer for Mumbaikars

In order to encourage Mumbai people to use the premium bus service, a welcome offer has also been rolled out by BEST that will give five rides at the fraction of the cost of the one-way fare.

How to reserve premium buses?

To reserve a seat on one of these buses, use the Chalo application. The bus would only stop if a passenger has to be picked up in line with a reservation, allowing for faster travel with fewer stops.

"BEST is confident that the Premium Bus service will help thousands of Mumbaikars shift from self-driven cars and cabs and will help take many cars off the roads," the release stated. The BEST has a fleet of around 3,500 buses, including more than 400 e-buses.