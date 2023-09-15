Mumbai Bids Adieu To Iconic Red Double-decker Buses, Passengers, Netizens Get Emotional

Mumbai's iconic red double-decker buses, which have been an integral part of the city's public transport system for more than eight decades are all set to bid adieu as the bus has gone off-road forever. The non-AC double-decker bus conducted its last ride in Mumbai today.

On the last day of the bus, the locals who have been using the bus for decades gathered for their last ride as they got emotional. The commuter groups and bus enthusiasts have urged BEST to preserve these iconic vehicles at its Anik depot-based museum.

One of the passengers Yatin Angre shared his childhood memories and said, "Today is an emotional day, we all got emotional. My father used to take me out on this bus since I was a child and I have more than 2000 models of double-decker buses. I request BEST to keep these buses in a museum-style".

#WATCH | " Today is an emotional day, we all got emotional...my father used to take me out on this bus since I was a child and I have more than 2000 models of double-decker bus. I request BEST to keep these buses in a museum style", says a passenger Yatin Angre pic.twitter.com/GArvwoOVRf — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023

Gulabrao Aher, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employee stated, "We have a bond with double-decker buses. It is part of our family and we feel like someone from our family is leaving us. Double-decker buses are the pride of Mumbai, and we feel like it should continue its service".

Netizens took to X (formally known as Twitter) and expressed their reactions by sharing their own memories.

Farewell to the iconic Non-AC double-decker bus in Mumbai! It's the end of an era as BEST introduces AC double-decker buses. — Vinita Pangeni (@Wyni16) September 15, 2023

One of favourite memories.thank you so much — sriram (@nsriram737) September 15, 2023

Ohh ... I will be one of the many who experienced Double decker. Also with the front seat of the top floor, viewing experience is just amazing.🤓 — बाबू कालिया 🇮🇳 ।। अहस्मि योध:।। (@InfoReader2022) September 15, 2023

Red double-decker buses were introduced in the city's public transport system in 1937, and they have since become symbolic of the city itself and, interestingly, have also featured in songs of Bollywood movies set in Mumbai. The open-deck double-decker buses have been serving as sightseeing buses for tourists since the 1990s. At the beginning of the 1990s, BEST had a fleet of around 900 double-decker buses, but the number gradually declined after the mid-90s



