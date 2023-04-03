Mumbai Biker Goes Viral For Performing 'wheelie' Stunt With Two Women, Arrested | Watch

Infamous for allegedly performing dangerous motorcycle stunts in full public view in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Faiyaz Qadri, was arrested by Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police officials on Sunday, April 2. A video of him performing a 'wheelie' stunt with two women seated on his two-wheeler in Mumbai streets went viral on social media on March 30.

Releasing a statement, the Mumbai police said, "The accused (Faiyaz Qadri) was arrested from his Antop Hill residence, based on the bike's registration number. Upon investigation, it is found that the video is from December 2022, sec 308 of IPC is applied in the offence. The accused has a criminal history, he was externed from Wadala TT PS for a year."

#WATCH | Mumbai Police arrested a man namely Faiyaz Qadri, whose bike stunts with two women seated on his two-wheeler had gone viral. The accused was arrested by BKC police under whose jurisdiction the incident took place: Mumbai Police



In the viral video, the man can be seen performing a bike stunt with two pillion riders, one in front and the other in the rear, both without a helmet. Police officials said, "On March 31, a case under IPC section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered at BKC Police station against Faiyaz and the two women on the basis of the video.