Mumbai Blast Accused Visited NRC Protest: Delhi Police Special Cell

The special cell of the Delhi Police in its supplementary charge sheet filed against a SIMI activist has alleged that to provoke innocent Muslims, the Mumbai blast accused used to visit NRC and anti-CAA type protests. This was a supplementary charge sheet that was filed against Abdullah Danish under the UAPA act. Abdullah was on the run for the last 19 years and was held in 2020.

The special cell in its supplementary charge sheet has alleged that Abdullah used to write fake articles regarding atrocities on Muslim to provoke them against the state, by this, he was promoting hatred and creating a rift between religious groups on religious grounds. It was SIMI's magazine Islamic Movement in which he was writing concocted stories to brainwash and radicalise gullible Muslim youths so that they were ready to die for them.

It was Aligarh Muslim University professor Shaud Alam Qasmi who used to give a lecture on theology lured Abdullah to join SIMI and do Jihad.

Mumbai blast accused at NRC protest

The Cell has also claimed that Abdullah was in touch with Waheed Sheikh who was accused in the Mumbai Blast case and they visited NRC and CAA protests. The blast accused intentionally visited all over India to participate in anti-national activities in the name of NRC and anti CAA protest. The special cell has also claimed that SIMI activists were in touch with Hurriyat leaders and Pakistan embassy officials and used to meet them. SIMI has also set up other organisations such as Wahadat-e-Islami to radicalise Muslim Youths.