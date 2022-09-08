Mumbai Blasts Convict Yakub Memon's Grave Beautified: The Terrorist Who Took 257 Lives!

Yakub Memon - a convicted terrorist in the 1993 Mumbai blast wherein 257 people were killed and about 1,400 were injured, was finally punished for his crimes when he was hanged at the Nagpur Central Jail on July 30, 2015, and was buried at Bada Kabarastan in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai.

However, images of LED lights and marble tiles installed on Memon's grave in Bada Kabarastan came to light and opened the wounds of the blast that shook the country's financial capital in 1993.

Yakub Memon's role in the 1993 bomb blast

Yakub Memon assisted his brother Tiger Memon and Dawood Ibrahim - the main conspirators of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. He assisted financials in planning and executing the bombings. He used to handle Tiger Memon's funds, funded the training of terrorists, purchased vehicles used for the bomb blasts, and stockpiled the weapons.

The bomb blasts were carried out in Mumbai on March 12, 1993, from 1.30 p.m. to 3.40 p.m., where a total of 12 bombs exploded throughout the city, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1,400.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) subsequently arrested Yakub in 1994. He was later convicted by the TADA court and was sentenced to death in 2007. After his petitions in the Supreme Court against his death sentences were rejected along with rejection of clemency by then President Pranab Mukherjee, Yakun Memon was finally executed on July 30, 2015, at Nagpur Jail.

1993 Mumbai blast terrorist Memon's grave beautified with LEDs & marble

LED lights and marble tiles were installed on the 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's grave in Bada Kabarastan in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai. Pictures from the cemetery show LED lights focusing on Memon's grave, which has been beautified with white marble boundary.

According to sources, electricity was supplied to the lights placed on the grave through the electricity connection in the cemetery. The place where Yakub Memon's body was buried, the Bada Kabrastan site, comes under the jurisdiction of the Burial Waqf Board. It is pertinent to mention that after this came to the fore, the lighting arrangement was removed.

BJP slams MVA for glorifying Yakub's grave

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam accused the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of beautifying the convicted terrorist's grave.

उधव ठाकरे मुख्यमंत्री थे .उस क़ाल में मुंबई में पाकिस्तान के इशारे पर 1993 में बंबकांड करने वाला ख़ूँख़ार आतनवादी याकूब मेमन की कबर मझार में तब्दील हो गयी .

यही है इनका मुंबई से प्यार , यही इनकी देश भक्ती ?



उधव ठाकरे समेत शरद पवार तथा राहुल गांधी माफ़ी माँगे मुंबई की जनता की pic.twitter.com/TAQNhBb36G — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 7, 2022

Taking to Twitter, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister. During that period, the grave of the dreaded terrorist Yakub Memon, who carried out the 1993 bombing in Mumbai at the behest of Pakistan, turned into a mausoleum. Is this their love for Mumbai, is this their patriotism? Along with Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the people of Mumbai."