Mumbai: BMC Inoculates 169 Inmates At COVID-19 Vaccine Centre In Arthur Road Jail

169 prisoners received the COVID-19 vaccine jab at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, on the first day of the inoculation drive to be conducted at the vaccination center set up at the Central jail of the city on Tuesday.

The COVID inoculation center has been set up as per the Central Government guidelines of inoculating those who do not have valid ID cards including prisoners, homeless people, patients from rehabilitation centers, senior citizens living in old age homes, and beggars.

Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter and wrote (roughly translated), "Vaccination For All! 169 inmates of Mumbai Central Jail (Arthur Road), who do not possess identity cards, were given the jab to beat Corona today. Moreover, an independent vaccination center has been set up there with the necessary facilities and manpower."

In another tweet, the civic body thanked 'Project Mumbai COVID19' which is a non-profit project, and its chief Dr. Shishir Joshi for setting up the center. It said, "Thank you Project Mumbai and Shishir Joshi for setting up an independent vaccine center at Arthur Road prison enabling 169 inmates without documents to get vaccinated today. In the next few days, we shall vaccinate all inmates through this partnership."

Meanwhile, BMC announced that it had received 10 bids for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines including Sputnik V to Mumbai. The civic body also decided to close the application window for the Global Expression of Interest it had floated on May 12 for procurement of 1 crore vaccines. In a statement, BMC stated that 7 companies had shown interest in supplying Sputnik V, one in Sputnik Light while another firm claimed that it can send any approved vaccine.

COVID Situation In Mumbai

Mumbai reported 831 new COVID-19 cases and 23 fresh fatalities on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 7,07,082 and the death toll to 14,907, the city civic body said. The financial capital of the county reported 155 more new cases, but six lesser deaths as compared to May 31, when the city had witnessed 676 infections and 29 fatalities.

According to the BMC's updated data, the city reported 831 new cases after 23,503 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted so far has jumped to 62,95,246, the civic body said. In the last 24 hours, 5,868 patients were discharged from hospitals, far outnumbering the new cases, the BMC said. As per BMC''s data, so far 6,72,664 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals, reflecting a recovery rate of 95 percent. The number of active cases has dropped to 17,328, it showed.