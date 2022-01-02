Mumbai: BMC Issues List Of Hospitals Inoculating Kids From Jan 3; See Details & Guidelines

In a bid to tackle the mounting COVID-19 cases and to strengthen the immunity against the ‘highly transmissible’ Omicron variant, the Union government gave nod to vaccination for teenagers from 15 to 18 years, starting January 3, Monday.

The vaccination for kids will begin from tomorrow onwards in different parts of Mumbai. The Maharashtra government has prepared itself to vaccinate as many kids as possible in the state quickly, in order to provide protection against the rapidly surging COVID-19 spread. The Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) has also issued a list of the hospitals and centres that will be vaccinating teenagers in the initial phase in Mumbai. The vaccination centres will be administering the COVID vaccines between 9 am to 5 pm.

Here is the list of the hospitals that will be vaccinating teenagers in Mumbai :

Richardson And Cruddas, Byculla Ward E Dr. Babasaheb Memorial GH, Byculla (State) Wa Somaiya Jumbo Centre, Sion Ward F/N NSCI Dome Jumbo Facility, Worli Ward G/S BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Bandra Ward H/E Malad Jumbo Covid Centre Ward P/N NESCO Phase 1, Goregaon (E) Ward P/S Dahisar Jumbo Centre, Dahisar Ward R/N Kanjurmarg C And G Jumbo Centre Ward S Mulund R And C Jumbo Covid Centre -1 Ward T

A total of 9.2 lakh children are expected to be vaccinated at the nine designated centres in Mumbai, with at least 500 teenagers a day each, Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC Jumbo COVID centre, told Republic TV.

"We have already been provided with 10,000 doses of Covaxin for the children. Tomorrow (January 3), Guardian minister Aaditya Thackrey would be inaugurating the vaccination for this age group from BKC at 11 AM. We have five dedicated cubicles only for children, attractive posters and also books of social messages for them," he added.

Children 15-18 years can be enrolled by using the following steps for getting themselves inoculated:

Children born in or before 2007 will be eligible School ID/Aadhar Card will be Mandatory for enrollment Parents are requested to accompany children. BMC school students will be accompanied by teachers. Covaxin will be administered to all children in Mumbai Both on-site & offline registration facilities will be available Registration can be done through existing accounts (parents) or a self-made account on the CoWIN platform

