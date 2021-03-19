Last Updated:

Mumbai: BMC Makes COVID-19 Negative Report Mandatory For Visiting Malls From March 22

In the latest move to curb the rising cases, the BMC has made a COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for entering shopping malls across Mumbai

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people. In the latest move to curb the rise in COVID cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made a COVID-19 negative report mandatory for entering shopping malls. 

Starting March 22, citizens will have to show a negative Coronavirus report if they want to visit any mall in Mumbai. In case the visitors do not have a negative report, they will have to get an antigen test done at the shopping center itself. For this, all malls across Mumbai will soon have a Rapid Antigen Test facility, the BMC said in a statement on Friday. A team will be designated at the entrance for this very purpose, it added. 

The announcement comes just a day after Mumbai recorded the highest single-day spike in Coronavirus cases since March 2020, when the virus struck the nation. The metropolitan city on Thursday reported 2877 new cases and 8 new deaths. With 1193 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured patients tally rose to 3,21,947 cases. Currently, Mumbai has 3,52,835 cases of which 18,424 are active and 11,555 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the city's recovery rate has risen to 91% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.51% as Mumbai locals reopen for the general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 36,37,930 samples have been tested to date with a 9.62% positivity rate

BMC to shift Dadar market

Previously, BMC decided to temporarily shift the Dadar wholesale vegetable and flower markets to curb the daily surge in Maharashtra's Covid-19 infection rate. This move comes after several people were found crowding the markets, not wearing masks, and not following social distancing. A final decision on the issue will be taken by the Mayor after meeting members from the market association. 

The market may temporarily be shifted to Somaiya grounds located in Sion or Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Pednekar had said that the market would be divided into four different parts so that crowds could be controlled, but this move has seemingly been dropped. CM Thackeray has warned Mumbai citizens of lockdown if violations continue.

"I think imposing a night curfew is necessary right now. All Mumbaikars should work together to prevent the position of a lockdown," Pednekar was quoted saying.

