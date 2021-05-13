Mumbai: BMC's New Vaccination Guidelines Explained; Walk-in Registration Allowed On 3 Days

On Wednesday, the BMC issued new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai, allowing walk-in registration for certain categories only on three days. The individuals aged above 60 seeking their second dose of COVISHIELD, others waiting for their second dose of COVAXIN and specially-abled citizens can walk in at centres near their homes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. However, inoculation on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be accessible to only those individuals registering online.

The vaccination centres will be closed on Sundays. It is pertinent to note that the vaccination for persons in the 18-44 age group has already been suspended following a paucity of vaccines for those waiting for their second dose. Thus, the stock purchased by the Maharashtra government for the below 45 category has been completely diverted so that a maximum number of people aged above 45 can be administered the second dose of the vaccine. While a total of 21,23,837 persons have been inoculated in Mumbai, 7,03,468 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

#VaccinationNearYou - A Guideline



Mon, Tue, Wed - The following can walk in at centres near their residencies-



1. Second dose Covishield, 60+

2. Second dose of Covaxin

3. Specially abled citizens



Registrations compulsory on Thurs, Fri & Sat.



Centres will be closed on Sundays. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 12, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 2116 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, May 12 propelled the city's COVID-19 tally to 6,82,102. At present, there are 38,859 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 66 per cent are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 6,27,373 after 4,293 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 66 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 14,008. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Tuesday stands at 11.73 per cent and 2.05 per cent.

So far, 57,95,188 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 4,13,942 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.38 per cent from May 5- May 11. The number of available oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 5729, 85, and 287 respectively.

While there are 80 active containment zones currently, 444 buildings have been sealed. 21,762 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 920 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 176 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 92 per cent.