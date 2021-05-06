Mumbai Bookie Accuses Param Bir Singh Of Extorting Rs 3 Crore In 2018 IPL Betting Racket

In a major development, two bookies Sonu Jalan and Ketan Tann have written letters to Prime Minister Modi and CM Uddhav Thackeray recently, accusing Maharashtra DGP (Home Guards) Param Bir Singh of extortion and slapping false cases against them. Jalan, an accused in the 2018 IPL betting racket was arrested by then-Thane Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a cricket betting case for Rs 45 lakhs. The bookies have alleged that Singh and his colleague - Pradeep Sharma had extorted them while implicating them after falsely implicating them in betting cases

Bookie accuses Param Bir Singh

In his letter, Jalan claimed that he was asked to cough up Rs 10 crores by Param Bir Singh, Pradeep Sharma & Raj Kumar Kothmire. He added that after negotiation, a settlement was done at Rs 3 crores. He further accused Singh and Sharma of 'illegal activities' and 'extorting many by threatening and pressuring them' and implicated in false cases if they failed to pay huge amounts. Similarly, another bookie Ketan Tanna alleges that no steps were taken against corrupt police officers because Param Bir Singh was shielding them.

Maharashtra govt probes Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra govt has ordered two probes into Param Bir Singh - one pertaining to the Antilia bomb scare case and other in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by reinstated Police Inspector Anoop Dange. Claiming that Singh demanded Rs.2 crore for revoking his suspension, Dange accused him of saving some people with underworld connections when he was the DG of the Anti Corruption Bureau. The Bombay HC has refused to grant him interim protection urging him to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) with his grievances. The petition will now be heard on June 9.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

After the SC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil. On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister attempted to take undue advantage of public duty's improper and dishonest performance. Deshmukh has moved HC seeking quashing of the FIR.