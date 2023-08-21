Mumbai: Borivali Woman Lies To Thief About Having AIDS, Here's What Happened Next

A 53-year-old woman reported to the Borivali police that a masked intruder broke into her Borivali home in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, and that she feigned to have AIDS to protect herself from being assaulted. According to the woman, she vomitted blood, which startled the invader and caused him to flee. The Borivali Police have filed an First Information Report (FIR) and are investigating the series of events.

As per the complaint filed with Borivali police in Mumbai, the complainant said that she resides in a society in Borivali West since the last 30 years, and her husband died of heart attack 11 years ago. Her son and daughter-in-law stay abroad and she lives in the ground floor flat in the building. On August 14, she was roused from deep asleep at around two in the morning due to noise. In the living room, a man in his mid-twenties wearing a mask stood, the plaint stated. The complainant observed that the sliding windows were open, and she asked him who he was and how he entered the flat. The offender claimed to be a drug addict and that his intention was to loot the flat.

'Lied out of fear about AIDS diagnosis...': Victim narrates ordeal

The complainant further added, "He raced over to me while I was questioning him and shoved me. I informed him of my AIDS diagnosis at that time. Due to the fact that I lied at the time out of fear that he would molest me. I also puked blood at the time. He pulled the door closed and locked me from the outside after becoming frightened and escaped while locking me inside, later I called by neighbour to unlock the door."

Following this incident, the victim reported the matter at Borivali police station following which an FIR was registered against an unknown person under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323, 341, 380 and 511.

The senior police inspector of Borivali police station Ninad Sawant confirmed to Republic Media Network about the incident and said, "We have registered the case on the complaint of the victim. The victim has breast cancer due to which she vomitted blood on the accused. We are examining the CCTV footage of the apartment and nearby areas to identify the accused."