Mumbai-bound Gorakhpur-Bandra Humsafar Express Delayed For Hours After Hoax Bomb Call

A Mumbai-bound train arriving from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur came to a sudden halt on Tuesday night after a hoax bomb call was received over Twitter regarding a bomb being planted inside the train. As informed by Upendra Srivastava, Inspector-in-Charge, GRP police station, Gorakhpur-Bandra Humsafar Express (19092) was stopped and further searched upon properly, reported ANI.

This came after a Twitter user identified as Milan Rajak took to Twitter and raised the issue of a bomb being planted inside train number 19092. He also tagged the Ministry of Railways, Union Minister Piyush Goyal asking to take cognizance of the matter and avert a major accident.

@PiyushGoyal train19092 is gaadi ke under suna hai kuch terrist bom se uda denge gkp se gaadi niklte hi aap gaadi 1 week ke liye cancel karke acche se jaach padtal kijiye nahi to bahot hi bada accident ho ga pls sir help kijiye gaadi cancelled kra dijiye — milan rajak (@milanrajak5) May 17, 2022

"I have heard some terrorists are planning to attack train number 19092 with a bomb. Before it leaves Gorakhpur, kindly cancel the train for a week and investigate the matter or else there will be a major accident. Please cancel the train", he tweeted in Hindi.

Notably, taking immediate action, the train was stopped late in the night, and the Railway administration and security force personnel, along with the bomb squad reached the site. They searched the coaches and berths extensively but found nothing incriminating on the train after a thorough investigation, Srivastava informed.

In the meantime, the train was delayed in the process by three and a half hours and then left around 1 AM. The Inspector-in-Charge also informed about the hoax caller.

Notably, this is not the first time, the Twitter user has shared such messages. Earlier on May 11 and 12, in similar tweets, he raised the same concerns. However, no actions were taken due to no Gorakhpur-Bandra Humsafar Express scheduled on that day.

Two people were arrested in Pune over making a hoax bomb call

Earlier a week back, the Pune Railway Police had arrested two people in a similar case for making hoax calls to the 112 emergency number where they claimed that a bomb was planted at the railway station and further demanded money to reveal the location of the bomb.

A search operation was also carried out to search the station as well as the trains.

A probe was immediately launched followed which the two men were arrested shortly after that.

Image: PTI